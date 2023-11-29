Sonos Refurb Sale Gives Extra 25% Off; Roam Deals Extended

Sonos has an extra sweet deal on its certified refurbished products right now, offering an extra 25% off already discounted prices.

As of writing, here’s what you can save right now on the following refurbished items after the extra discounts:

The One SL basically does not have a microphone. That is not a deal breaker by any means and at $150 for one or $298 for the pair, that makes for an excellent stereo setup that can work with your Apple TV.

Sonos refurbished products have a one year warranty, free shipping, and 100 day return policy.

Separately, Sonos let iPhone in Canada know its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on its excellent portable Roam speaker has been extended through January 6, 2024. Check out the sale prices below:

