WhatsApp for iPad Download Hits Beta Testing Stage

Meta’s WhatsApp for iPad is moving one step closer to reality, as the app has reached beta testing through Apple’s TestFlight.

The limited beta was spotted by WABetaInfo today and as of writing, the list of testers has already filled. Back in January of this year, WhatsApp for macOS beta was released to allow for users to chat when their iPhone is offline, which officially debuted in August. The beta link looks to be the same one used for its macOS TestFlight.

The original WhatsApp for iPhone launched way back in late 2009. Fast forward 14 years later and we finally have a beta version for iPad.

Last year, the head of WhatsApp said the company “would love to” release an iPad app.

Back in October, WhatsApp debuted the ability to use two accounts in one app.

Are you looking forward to using WhatsApp on your iPad? That would make things so much easier once it’s available to allow communication from not only iPhone and Mac, but finally iPad.