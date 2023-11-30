Netflix to Offer Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on Mobile in December

As Netflix continues to invest in its gaming branch, subscribers can look forward to playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on mobile in December.

Reported by Yahoo!, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is due to arrive on both iOS and Android devices on December 14th. The trilogy includes GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. Each respective game is now available to preregister on the App Store, and Google Play.

Upon its official release, players can access each respective game on the App Store and Google Play. Alternatively, Netflix will offer access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition by way of its mobile app. All three games will be available to play for free for Netflix subscribers as long as an active subscription is maintained.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was first released in 2021 by Rockstar Games. The compilation of three iconic open-world games, the trilogy was met with some critical backlash due to performance on console and PC. While great games at heart, some players wished the trilogy modernized some of the control schemes, textures, etc. Developed by Grove Street Games, its use of AI upscaling was also criticized for wonky visual enhancements upon launch. However, the developers have attempted to mitigate those problems.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition joins a growing roster of over 80 games for Netflix. On top of incorporating GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, Netflix offers titles such as Oxenfree 2, Immortality, Spiritfarer, Kentucky Route Zero and Dead Cells. Many of which Netflix has mobile exclusivity, incentivizing subscribers to take advantage of the free perk.

It’s still unknown what the adoption rate of Netflix’s games is. Last year, reports indicated that less than one percent of subscribers were playing games offered by the company. At the time, titles from the mobile game catalogue had been downloaded 23.3 million times. Netflix also reportedly only had 1.7 million daily players compared to its 221 million subscribers at the time.

