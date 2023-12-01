Air Canada App Brings Real-Time Baggage Tracking

Air Canada has introduced a new feature in its mobile app, allowing passengers travelling within Canada to track their baggage and mobility aids in real-time along their travel journey.

“We already achieve a very high reliability rate, but to further elevate our service, we are introducing a new tracking feature in the Air Canada mobile app to give customers real-time information and greater certainty about the movement of their belongings during their trip,” said Tom Stevens, Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations Strategy at Air Canada, in a statement on Friday.

The feature, currently available for domestic flights, utilizes five-point tag scanning information similar to that used by Air Canada employees. This enables passengers to follow their checked items at various stages, including check-in, airport handling, aircraft loading, connections, and arrival.

The app’s tracking capability is particularly beneficial for customers with mobility aids, assuring them that their equipment is securely loaded and tracked throughout the journey. Moreover, the “What’s Next” feature informs users about the upcoming steps for their belongings, including specific details like baggage carousel numbers at transfer points or final destinations.

In cases of delayed baggage, the app not only sends text or email notifications but also allows passengers to report delayed items and arrange for their delivery directly from their smartphones. This feature significantly reduces time spent at baggage carousels or assistance counters. We’d still toss an Apple AirTag into our luggage still for added peace of mind (there have been some Air Canada horror stories in the past but saved due to AirTags).

Check out the video below:

The tracking feature is set to expand to U.S. flights next year and eventually to select international destinations, says Air Canada.