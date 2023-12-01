Both iPhone 16 Pro Models to Sport 5x Optical Zoom Lenses

According to a new report by The Elec, both iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to feature tetraprism zoom lenses next year (via MacRumors).

This means that both Pro models will offer a minimum of 5x optical zoom and an impressive 25x digital zoom on their Telephoto lenses.

The report also claims that Apple has enlisted LG Innotek as an additional supplier for the folded zoom module, aiming to bolster production yields for the anticipated surge in unit demand.

In comparison to the current iPhone 15 Pro, which offers a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with 3x zoom, the upgraded Telephoto system in the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports 5x zoom.

The new Telephoto system includes a tetraprism technology utilizing a folded glass structure underneath the lens, reflecting light four times for an extended focal length of 120mm.

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has persistently forecasted the integration of the tetraprism lens, facilitating up to 5x optical zoom, into both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in the coming year.

Rumours also suggest the iPhone 16 Pro may sport a larger 6.3-inch display, a step up from the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro.

This expansion in size is expected to provide additional internal space to accommodate the tetraprism lens.