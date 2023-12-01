New Telus Payroll System a ‘Nightmare’ for Employees, Says Union

John Quintet
1 hour ago

The United Steelworkers Local 1944, representing over 5,000 Telus technicians and clerical staff across the country, has reported significant disruptions due to a new payroll system from the company.

According to Donna Hokiro, the union’s national president, the past two months have seen members grappling with underpayments, overpayments followed by clawbacks, and miscalculations in benefits and overtime.

The union has drawn parallels between these errors and the notorious federal government’s Phoenix payroll debacle, which disrupted pay for thousands of federal workers.

“It has been a nightmare and that is not hyperbole,” Hokiro stated to CBC News. She estimates that at least 1,000 workers have been impacted, potentially affecting up to half of the union’s members employed at Telus.

These payroll issues have spanned four pay periods, leading to severe financial distress among the affected employees. “This is causing real, real harm. People are missing rent payments, mortgage payments. They are seriously in dire straits,” Hokiro emphasized.

In response, Telus acknowledged the transition to a new payroll software, intended to streamline processes for employees. The company has vowed to address individual cases swiftly, including manual adjustments where necessary.

Cory Anderson, a Local 1944 union representative from southeast Alberta and a Telus technician, shared his personal experiences with the system’s failures, including discrepancies in work hours and statutory holiday pay. “We’re seeing issues ranging from members missing half their paycheques … We’ve had several members that haven’t been paid at all, which is quite concerning,” Anderson remarked.

Approximately 300 grievances have been filed with the union over these payroll issues, and many more are expected. Both Anderson and Hokiro urge Telus to resolve these problems expeditiously, especially with the holiday season and year-end tax preparations approaching.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Drops $620 Million on 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum

Telus has announced the acquisition of new 3800 MHz spectrum licenses across Canada for a total of $620 million. The company now holds an average of 72 MHz of 3800 MHz spectrum nationally, acquired at an average price of $0.24 per MHz-pop. This acquisition, combined with the 3500 MHz spectrum obtained in 2021, secures Telus...
Austin Blake
19 hours ago

Wireless Carriers Extend Black Friday Cellphone Promos

Black Friday and Cyber Monday has come and gone, but some wireless carriers have extended their promo plans for another day or two. The popular plan this year was a $34/50GB offering available from all flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus, Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile. Most carriers have extended their sales for...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Public Mobile Launches $34/50GB Cyber Monday Plan

Public Mobile has matched other rival flanker brands by offering up a $34/50GB plan on Cyber Monday. This $34/50GB plan has 5G data and includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. Public Mobile says it’s only available for new activations. Interestingly enough, Public Mobile’s Cyber Monday page only lists the following plans and his $34/50GB...
Gary Ng
4 days ago