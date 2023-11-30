Telus Drops $620 Million on 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum

Telus has announced the acquisition of new 3800 MHz spectrum licenses across Canada for a total of $620 million.

The company now holds an average of 72 MHz of 3800 MHz spectrum nationally, acquired at an average price of $0.24 per MHz-pop. This acquisition, combined with the 3500 MHz spectrum obtained in 2021, secures Telus approximately 100 MHz of prime 5G mid-band spectrum nationwide it says.

Telus now boasts 5G in 96% of the country, including all major markets, at an average price of $0.82 per MHz-pop.

“The vital, contiguous spectrum that TELUS secured will enable us to bring transformational, next-generation, 5G services to even more Canadians, providing the globally leading network speed, coverage and reliability that our fellow citizens need to thrive in our digital world,” said Darren Entwistle, Telus President and CEO, in a statement.

Telus points out the federal government’s auction design allowed the provision of sufficient spectrum to four national operators at costs comparable to other jurisdictions. Canada’s average price per MHz-pop closely matches that of Australia, underscoring the balanced approach of the feds in managing this valuable national asset.

Telus is well-positioned to maximize the efficient use of 5G technology and says the mid-band spectrum, recognized globally as critical for 5G innovation, will ensure a superior network experience for customers.

Earlier today, we saw Rogers, Bell and SaskTel detail their 3800 MHz 5G spectrum auction results as well.