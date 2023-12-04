Crave Offering $100 Gift Cards for 25% off as Part of Holiday Sale

Steve Vegvari
3 seconds ago

This holiday season, Crave is offering Canadians the chance to purchase a $100 gift card for $75.

Bell Media’s annual holiday promotion is back. The Crave sale sees all $100 gift cards available for 25 percent off. The ‘Holiday offer’ runs from now until January 5th, 2024. While Crave also offers $25 and $50 gift cards, these denotations are still full price.

Crave’s gift cards can be used to go towards a monthly subscription. Whether it’s the $9.99 Crave Basic tier with ads or Crave Total, which is available for $19.99, the gift cards can go towards the monthly amount.

A gift card can be purchased by visiting the landing page on Crave. Once received, a gift card can be redeemed on Crave’s website. The amount on the gift card will then be credited to the active Crave account.

Take a look at what’s new on Crave in December.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Sonos Holiday Sale: Save 20% Off Home Theatre

Sonos has announced an upcoming holiday sale on its home theatre products, essentially extending a 20% off sale from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The following Sonos home theatre products will be 20% off, starting December 8 and until December 24, 2023: Sonos Arc: $879.20 (Regular $1,099, Savings $219.80) Sonos Beam: $519.20 (Regular $649, Savings...
IIC Deals
6 mins ago

Amazon Eero Pro Deal Gives 57% Off for Prime Members

Starting from November 28, 2023, to December 10, 2023, Amazon.ca is offering a significant 57% discount on select eero Pro products. This limited-time promotion is accessible to customers using the special code EEROPRO at checkout. The offer applies to a range of eero Pro 1-pack and 3-packs. You can see the discount applied below for...
IIC Deals
4 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 29

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 298, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Black Friday deals on iPhone...
IIC Deals
5 days ago