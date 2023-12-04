Crave Offering $100 Gift Cards for 25% off as Part of Holiday Sale

This holiday season, Crave is offering Canadians the chance to purchase a $100 gift card for $75.

Bell Media’s annual holiday promotion is back. The Crave sale sees all $100 gift cards available for 25 percent off. The ‘Holiday offer’ runs from now until January 5th, 2024. While Crave also offers $25 and $50 gift cards, these denotations are still full price.

Crave’s gift cards can be used to go towards a monthly subscription. Whether it’s the $9.99 Crave Basic tier with ads or Crave Total, which is available for $19.99, the gift cards can go towards the monthly amount.

A gift card can be purchased by visiting the landing page on Crave. Once received, a gift card can be redeemed on Crave’s website. The amount on the gift card will then be credited to the active Crave account.

Take a look at what’s new on Crave in December.