Sonos Holiday Sale: Save 20% Off Home Theatre

IIC Deals
10 seconds ago

Sonos holiday hero

Sonos has announced an upcoming holiday sale on its home theatre products, essentially extending a 20% off sale from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The following Sonos home theatre products will be 20% off, starting December 8 and until December 24, 2023:

Also, discounts for Roam portable speakers are available from December 8 through January 6, 2024, explained a Sonos spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Click here to learn more on the Sonos website.

