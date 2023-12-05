Discord Rolls Out Major Update for iOS and Android

Discord has rolled out a series of significant updates to its mobile application on both iOS and Android platforms. The updates, largely influenced by user feedback, aim to elevate the overall user experience.
The new features introduced in the latest update are designed to streamline user interaction and enhance functionality. Check them out below:
Separated Messages and Servers Tabs: Facilitates easy navigation between direct messages and server chats.
Enhanced Search Feature: Allows quick location of people, media, links, and past DMs.
Revamped Notification System: Notifications are now actionable and auto-clear as they are read.
New Search Bar in Settings: Enables quick finding of specific settings.
Midnight Theme: A darker theme option, optimized for OLED screens and eye comfort.
Dedicated ‘You’ Tab: A personalized space for users to express themselves and access settings.
Updated Voice and Video Call Interfaces: Offers a more engaging and comfortable user experience.
Favorites Feature for G/DMs and Channels: Allows users to bookmark frequently accessed conversations and channels.
Streamlined Process for Group DMs: Easier searching and adding of friends to G/DMs.
Enhanced Image Editing Capabilities: Tools for creating memes and customizing images.
Voice Messaging: Facilitates sending longer messages or ensuring the correct tone in communication.
Improved Media Sharing: Supports uploading higher-quality content and displays media in a grid layout.
Faster App Launch Times: Reduced by 55% on Android and 43% on iOS.
Enhanced App Stability: Notably decreased crash rates, especially for Android users.
Message Caching: Stores up to 700 recent messages for quicker access and offline availability.
Background Refresh: Keeps the app updated with new messages.
