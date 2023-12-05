iOS 17.2 Final Download and More are Around the Corner

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 17 2 release candidate

Apple has made available iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate versions and more for developers. This signals a final release for regular users will be soon made available, likely in the next week or so.

Check out what’s available now for developers to download and test:

  • Xcode 15.1 Release Candidate (15C65)
  • iOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62)
  • iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62)
  • macOS 14.2 Release Candidate (23C63)
  • watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate (21S364)
  • tvOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21K364)
  • iOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232)
  • iPadOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232)

Note that iOS and iPadOS 16.7.3 are also coming for older iPhone and iPads. Stay tuned for full details of what’s new in iOS 17.2 RC and more.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Twelve South ButterFly: 2-in-1 Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch

Twelve South has debuted ButterFly, what it is calling the world's smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger, designed specifically for Apple products. This ultra-compact charger, comparable in size to an AirPods Pro Case, is tailored for travelers, featuring a durable aluminum shell that neatly unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charger for iPhones and a magnetic fast...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago