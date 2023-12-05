iOS 17.2 Final Download and More are Around the Corner

Apple Podcasts Awards ‘Wiser Than Me’ 2023 Show of the Year
Apple Podcasts has declared Lemonada Media's U.S-charts topping 'Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' as the Show of the Year for 2023.
Apple has made available iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate versions and more for developers. This signals a final release for regular users will be soon made available, likely in the next week or so.
Check out what’s available now for developers to download and test:
Note that iOS and iPadOS 16.7.3 are also coming for older iPhone and iPads. Stay tuned for full details of what’s new in iOS 17.2 RC and more.