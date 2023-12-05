iOS 17.2 Final Download and More are Around the Corner

Apple has made available iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate versions and more for developers. This signals a final release for regular users will be soon made available, likely in the next week or so.

Check out what’s available now for developers to download and test:

Xcode 15.1 Release Candidate (15C65)

iOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62)

iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21C62)

macOS 14.2 Release Candidate (23C63)

watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate (21S364)

tvOS 17.2 Release Candidate (21K364)

iOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232)

iPadOS 16.7.3 Release Candidate (20H232)

Note that iOS and iPadOS 16.7.3 are also coming for older iPhone and iPads. Stay tuned for full details of what’s new in iOS 17.2 RC and more.