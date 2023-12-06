Apple Readies New Mac and iPad Lineup in Early 2024: Report

In response to declining Mac and iPad sales, Apple is preparing a significant launch of new models and upgrades for early 2024, according to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources.

The iPad portfolio is set for a major refresh, with the iPad Air receiving its first-ever two-size offering, featuring a new 12.9-inch model alongside the existing 10.9-inch option. Currently, the only way to get an iPad with a 12.9-inch display is to fork out big bucks for an expensive iPad Pro.

Both iPad Air and Pro models will be powered by the M3 chip, also found in the latest MacBook Pro. Additionally, the iPad Pro will adopt OLED screens, mirroring the technology used in iPhones since 2017.

Further details provided by Gurman include codenames for the upcoming models: four iPad Air models (J507, J508, J537, and J538) offering Wi-Fi-only and cellular versions of both sizes, and four iPad Pro models (J717, J718, J720, and J721) with 11-inch and 13-inch sizes in both configurations.

The MacBook Air will also receive an upgrade, with the M3 chip boosting its performance. Two new models (codenamed J613 and J615) will continue to provide 13-inch and 15-inch options.

Looking beyond early 2024, Apple has a pipeline of other product updates in the works. The highly anticipated Vision Pro headset is slated for release, while an Apple Watch with blood pressure sensing and a refreshed iPad mini are expected later in the year. Additionally, new low-end and mid-tier AirPods featuring a USB-C port are on the horizon.

This news comes amidst a recent decline in Mac and iPad sales, with combined revenue representing around 15% of Apple’s total. Mac sales saw a significant 34% drop in the last quarter, while iPad revenue decreased by 10%. Clearly, when sales are down, introducing new products with actual innovative features may compel existing customers to upgrade and attract new ones.