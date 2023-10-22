Apple Prepares Retail Staff for Vision Pro Launch with Training Event

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, slated for early 2024, by initiating specialized training for retail employees, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The company has circulated a memo inviting employees to apply for a confidential “product training event” to be held in Cupertino, California, in the first months of next year.

“Selected team members will travel and participate in an event in Cupertino, California, at some point in the first months of 2024. Upon returning to their home store, they’ll deliver training and ongoing support to store team members,” the memo states. Applicants will undergo an application and interview process to be selected for the event.

The training aims to prepare a few employees from each retail store in the U.S. to become experts on the Vision Pro. These employees will then return to their respective stores to train their colleagues. While the memo does not specify the exact timing of the Vision Pro’s release, it suggests that the device is unlikely to be available at the very start of the new year. Apple has only stated that the headset will debut in “early 2024”, and that it’s still on track.

The Vision Pro launch is anticipated to be the most complex in Apple’s history, says Gurman. Flagship stores will feature dedicated hands-on areas for the device, and other locations will receive one or two demo units. Apple also plans to assemble Vision Pros in-store, similar to its approach with the Apple Watch, offering customization options like proper bands, light seals, and optional prescription lenses.

As for the Vision Pro launch in Canada? A previous report by Gurman says the device might expand to Canada in 2024. It likely will require your left kidney, as the USD starting price of $3,400 may translate into well over $5,000 CAD after taxes.

