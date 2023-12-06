EE TV Launches in the UK with Custom Apple TV 4K Option

EE, the UK’s leading mobile network operator, has officially launched its new broadband TV platform, EE TV. It replaces BT TV and offers a variety of features designed to appeal to cord-cutters.

As reported by MacRumors, the most significant aspects of EE TV is its partnership with Apple.

Subscribers have the option to receive a customized Apple TV 4K box, marking the first time this has been available in the UK.

The customized box comes pre-installed with the EE TV app, providing access to live and on-demand content, including over 70 Freeview channels.

Additionally, it offers quick access to live channels, popular apps like BBC iPlayer, and a unified search across various platforms. The custom EE TV remote control also includes dedicated buttons for the TV guide and channel selection.

For those who prefer a more traditional experience, EE TV also offers two other set-top box options: the standard “mini” box and the “pro” box with a hard drive for recording live TV.

Both boxes provide access to the same live TV, catch-up, and on-demand content as the Apple TV 4K option, but lack access to other Apple TV services.

As an introductory offer, new EE TV subscribers receive six months of Apple TV+ for free. Additionally, all contracts include live free-to-air channels and catch-up services.

Premium channel packages are available at various price points, allowing users to customize their experience.

EE TV also offers a unique “multi-room TV” feature. Subscribers who sign up for a 24-month contract receive an additional EE TV Box Mini at no extra cost, enabling them to watch content in multiple rooms simultaneously.

For more information about EE TV and its features, visit the EE website.