TikTok Canada Unveils Year on TikTok 2023: Top Trends, Creators, and More

TikTok Canada has released its annual “Year on TikTok 2023” report, highlighting the platform’s most engaging content and creators from across the country.

This year’s report showcases a diverse range of content, from mouthwatering recipes and heartwarming humour to impactful stories and inspiring lessons.

For You Faves:

The most popular videos of 2023 featured a mix of established and emerging creators:

  • @callenschaub (Montreal, QC)
  • @blackgates2020
  • @walkofftheearth (Burlington, ON)
  • @djsugue (Vancouver, BC)
  • @mdmotivator (Windsor, ON)
  • @loizzaray (Calgary, AB)
  • @kkaitlyncclarke
  • @thewhyteelephant (Fredericton, NB)
  • @glossytipped (Newfoundland and Labrador)
  • @nardwuar (Vancouver, BC)

Breakthrough Stars:

2023 also saw the rise of several innovative and captivating creators:

  • @mdmotivator (Windsor, ON)
  • @thewhyteelephant (Fredericton, NB)
  • @alexanderstewart (Toronto, ON)
  • @walkofftheearth (Burlington, ON)
  • @peternugget (Toronto, ON)
  • @jeenie.weenie (Vancouver, BC)
  • @mattisontwins (Toronto, ON)
  • @nellyfurtadoofficial (Toronto, ON)
  • @kylact (Swift Current, SK)
  • @bizzyboom (Toronto, ON)

Loved by Locals:

The report also recognized small businesses that made a significant impact on the Canadian community:

  • @4generationscreations (Kamloops, BC)
  • @xxl.scrunchie (Belleville, ON)
  • @grumpykidstudio (Montreal, QC)
  • @middaysquares (Montreal, QC)
  • @tonirose.co (Montreal, QC)
  • @mckillans (Toronto, ON)
  • @bonbons.melanges (Trois-Rivières, QC)
  • @indigenousboxinc (Edmonton, AB)
  • @butterandspicebakeshop (Toronto, ON)
  • @rainbowcertified (London, ON)

Learn on TikTok:

The platform proved to be a valuable resource for learning and inspiration:

  • @beauti_on_budget (Brampton, ON)
  • @greglangstaff (Toronto, ON)
  • @spencer2thewest (Toronto, ON)
  • @james.bok (Toronto, ON)
  • @ongsquad (Vancouver, BC)
  • @misswondroussoul (Toronto, ON)
  • @nailsbynancyb (Surrey, BC)
  • @makhnachov (Regina, SK)
  • @shinanova (Montreal, QC)
  • @nottheworstcleaner (Cape Breton, NS)

Only on TikTok:

The report showcased creators who mastered the platform’s unique features:

  • @missfiercalicious (Toronto, ON)
  • @kevinbparry (Toronto, ON)
  • @goldengirlpacha (Victoria, BC)
  • @baadgalroro (Vancouver, BC)
  • @been.ian (Vancouver, BC)
  • @blondeicedcoffee (Edmonton, AB)
  • @heyitsgingerandpepper (Toronto, ON)
  • @torontoargos (Toronto, ON)
  • @indigenous_baddie (Winnipeg, MB)
  • @juliiathompson (Vancouver, BC)

Culinary Chronicles:

#FoodTok continued to thrive in 2023, with these creators leading the charge:

  • @mukbangmaxwell (Toronto, ON)
  • @insta.noodls (Toronto, ON)
  • @laurent.dagenais (Montreal, QC)
  • @logagm (Ottawa, ON)
  • @chefthomson (Moncton, NB)
  • @sopheats (Vancouver, BC)
  • @tiffycooks

Year on TikTok 2023 showcases how the platform continues to be a breeding ground for creativity and a space where diverse voices are heard.

