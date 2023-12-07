Apple Gift Card Promos are Back on Amazon Canada

If you’re looking for a deal on Apple Gift Cards and more for the holidays, Amazon Canada has a ’15 days of gift card deals’ happening right now.

You can get $10 Amazon credit back when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card when using the promo code HOLAPP and APPGIFT at checkout.

Check out the gift card promos below:

Theoretically, if you buy the email gift card first and then receive the $10 Amazon credit, the latter could apply to your next Apple physical gift card purchase. Let us know if this works for you in the comments.

Here are other gift cards on sale:

Click here to visit the gift card deals on Amazon.ca. It’s a great way to save a few bucks for the holidays.