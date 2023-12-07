Atlas VPN Launches Apple TV App

Atlas VPN has introduced a new VPN app for Apple TV (like other VPN companies such as ExpressVPN), designed to offer users a more private and secure content viewing experience.

The app features 4K speed-optimized VPN servers, ensuring no data caps or slowdowns, and facilitates quick location and IP changes. It also boasts advanced traffic protection with a strict no-logs policy.

The setup process for Atlas VPN on Apple TV is straightforward and can be completed in a few minutes. Users can download and install the Atlas VPN app from the App Store, create an account, and then upgrade to the premium package to access the full range of features. Once connected, the app automatically selects the fastest server for comfortable show streaming.

Atlas VPN’s Apple TV app offers over 1,000 VPN servers in more than 48 locations, including special 10Gbps servers in Amsterdam and London for faster browsing. This setup allows users to enjoy media privately without revealing personal details like IP address and location. Premium users benefit from unlimited data and bandwidth, ensuring continuous VPN protection. You’ll be able to unlock regional content right from your Apple TV.

The app is designed with modern encryption solutions to secure internet traffic, enhancing privacy, security, and accessibility during viewing sessions. Atlas VPN ensures that user browsing activities on Apple TV and other devices remain private, adhering to a strict no-logs policy.

Additionally, the VPN application is user-friendly and compatible with all Apple TVs running tvOS 17 or newer versions.

Atlas VPN has a sale right now offering 86% off for a two-year plan, that gives a 6 months bonus, working out to $2.25 CAD per month.

