Apple’s Touchscreen Guru Steve Hotelling Leaves After 2 Decades

Steve Hotelling, a senior Apple executive and key figure in the development of the iPhone’s touchscreen, health sensors, and Touch ID technology, is retiring, Bloomberg is reporting.

Hotelling worked at Apple for 20 years, reporting directly to hardware chief Johny Srouji. His work included patents for the iPhone’s multitouch screen and Touch ID, a crucial user authentication feature.

He also oversaw camera engineering and the development of custom sensors, haptic feedback technologies, and high-frame-rate displays.

Colleagues described Hotelling as “the single greatest driver for innovation” in Apple’s products, excluding chip development.

His responsibilities will be divided among Srouji’s team, with Alan Gilchrist managing cameras and depth sensors and Wei Chen overseeing display technologies.

Hotelling represented Apple in several trials, including a key case against Samsung over iPhone patents. He also played a key role in a recent lawsuit with Masimo Corp. over health sensor patents.

Hotelling’s departure comes as Apple’s hardware group faces major challenges.

While they recently released 3-nanometer processors, other projects like cellular modems, wireless chips, and microLED displays have faced obstacles. They are also working on a noninvasive blood sugar sensor.

While the future of Apple’s hardware division remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the impact of Steve Hotelling’s contributions will be felt for years to come.