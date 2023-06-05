Check Out The New Health Features in iOS 17, watchOS 10

Apple has announced a range of new health features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, which focus on two key areas: mental health and vision health.

Recognizing the importance of mental health, Apple has introduced new features that allow users to log their momentary emotions and daily moods, and gain insights into their mental well-being.

Through the updated Health app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, users can now engage in an interactive and intuitive reflection on their state of mind.

By selecting from a range of multidimensional shapes and describing their emotions, users can develop emotional awareness and resilience.

The Health app in iOS 17 provides users with valuable insights, helping them identify factors that contribute to their mental state, such as lifestyle choices or associations.

These insights enable users to make informed decisions about their overall health and well-being. Additionally, the app includes assessments for anxiety and depression, allowing users to assess their risk levels.

Apple’s focus on vision health addresses the growing concern of myopia or nearsightedness, which currently affects over 30% of the population worldwide.

To reduce the risk of myopia, eye care providers recommend spending more time outdoors and maintaining a proper viewing distance from devices.

With watchOS 10, Apple Watch now includes an ambient light sensor that measures the time spent in daylight, promoting healthier vision habits. The Health app on iPhone and iPad displays this data, and parents can use Family Setup to monitor their children’s outdoor time and promote healthy vision practices.

Furthermore, the Health app has made its way to iPad with iPadOS 17, offering users a centralized and secure platform to access their health and fitness information.

iPad users can now conveniently track medications, utilize cycle tracking, log their emotions and moods, and view health records from multiple institutions all in one place.

The developer beta of iOS 17 is available to Apple Developer Program members starting today, and a public beta will be available next month at beta.apple.com.