Telus Brings Club illico to Optik TV Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

telus club illico

Telus has announced a new partnership with Quebecor’s Club illico streaming service, starting today, December 7, 2023.

Optik TV customers can now subscribe to Club illico for $10 per month, a $5 discount from the standalone subscription price. This streaming service brings access to over 6,500 French-language titles, including original Quebec productions and French versions of international series.

“More and more Quebecers want to watch their content on demand, as demonstrated by subscription trends. The addition of Club illico to our extensive range of content allows them to do this, wherever and whenever they want,” says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, Marketing, Quebec at Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“We are very pleased that this agreement allows Club Illico content to reach even more customers. For 10 years now, our commitment to offering the best French movies and series from Quebec and everywhere else has made Club illico the destination of choice for Quebecers,” said Yann Paquet, vice-president, Quebecor Content.

Club illico’s offerings for Telus customers include new series like “Détective Surprenant: La fille aux yeux de pierre,” recent Quebec productions such as “Les Perles” and “Les révoltés,” and international acquisitions like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Tulsa King.” Upcoming releases include “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “Transformers One.”

Telus customers can add Club illico to their Optik TV services by calling 310-1212, with a promotional first month free for subscriptions between December 7 and 31. Club illico content will be integrated into the Optik TV digital box, bringing easy access for Telus TV subscribers.

