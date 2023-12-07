Threads Launches Topic Tagging Feature (Not Hashtags)

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Instagram’s Threads has announced a new feature allowing users to tag topics on their posts, aiming to streamline content categorization and enhance community interactions.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, revealed on December 7 that this global update enables users to easily find and join conversations relevant to their interests.

The new tagging system, distinct from traditional hashtags, supports multi-word tags, limits Threads posts to one tag each, and integrates the tag view with the search function.

This design shift, as Mosseri explains, focuses on fostering community-centric discussions rather than engagement manipulation. The feature, which was initially tested in English and Spanish but is now available globally, is part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience and connectivity.

Mosseri encourages users to try the new tagging feature and share their feedback, highlighting Instagram’s commitment to evolving based on user input. This update reflects the platform’s strategy to enhance content discoverability and engagement within its diverse user community, as it attempts to be the alternative to X (formerly known as Twitter).

