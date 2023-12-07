WhatsApp Voice Messages Get New Privacy Feature

Sending voice messages on WhatsApp has gained a new privacy feature—the ability for recipients to only play them once.

“Say it once, play it once now you can select “view once” when sending a voice note for an added layer of protection,” said WhatsApp on Thursday. The feature brings peace of mind that your voice message won’t be able to be repeated on your recipient’s device.

Sending a voice message in WhatsApp involves tapping and holding the microphone icon, speaking your message then letting go of the icon.

The new feature is rolling out and we’re not yet seeing it in Canada on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. An iPad version of WhatsApp is coming soon.

Earlier today, Meta announced Facebook Messenger messages will now be end-to-end encrypted.