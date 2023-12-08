Brant County and Xplore Reach High Speed Internet Milestone

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) has announced the successful completion of a major high-speed broadband project in Brant County, Ontario.

This project has brought fibre-optic connectivity to 1,639 homes and businesses in previously underserved areas, significantly enhancing digital access in the region.

“The newly installed network infrastructure is set to bring transformative, long-term change to Brant County, creating opportunities and breaking down previous digital barriers,” said Barry Field, Executive Director of SWIFT, in a statement on Friday.

The project, part of SWIFT’s Southwestern broadband expansion plan, involved the deployment of fibre-optic cabling across 127 kilometres of roadway. Xplore rolled out the expansion, which covered four key areas in Brant County, including Harrisburg, Onondaga, Newport, Burtch, and several communities in the southwestern section.

“This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, allowing families to connect with online services, and making it easier for businesses to reach potential customers,” said Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Lisa Thompson.

Residents in the project areas can now contact Xplore to subscribe to fibre-optic internet plans.

“By implementing access to high-speed internet for 1,639 homes and businesses, SWIFT is enhancing the quality of life and providing economic opportunities,” said County of Brant Mayor David Bailey.

This project is a part of SWIFT’s $270 million regional broadband expansion plan, aiming to provide high-speed internet access to over 64,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario. SWIFT, in partnership with federal and provincial governments and private sector investors, has committed $9.3 million to this initiative in Brant County alone.