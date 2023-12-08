Brant County and Xplore Reach High Speed Internet Milestone

John Quintet
1 hour ago

swift internet ontario

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) has announced the successful completion of a major high-speed broadband project in Brant County, Ontario.

This project has brought fibre-optic connectivity to 1,639 homes and businesses in previously underserved areas, significantly enhancing digital access in the region.

“The newly installed network infrastructure is set to bring transformative, long-term change to Brant County, creating opportunities and breaking down previous digital barriers,” said Barry Field, Executive Director of SWIFT, in a statement on Friday.

The project, part of SWIFT’s Southwestern broadband expansion plan, involved the deployment of fibre-optic cabling across 127 kilometres of roadway. Xplore rolled out the expansion, which covered four key areas in Brant County, including Harrisburg, Onondaga, Newport, Burtch, and several communities in the southwestern section.

“This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, allowing families to connect with online services, and making it easier for businesses to reach potential customers,” said Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Lisa Thompson.

Residents in the project areas can now contact Xplore to subscribe to fibre-optic internet plans.

“By implementing access to high-speed internet for 1,639 homes and businesses, SWIFT is enhancing the quality of life and providing economic opportunities,” said County of Brant Mayor David Bailey.

This project is a part of SWIFT’s $270 million regional broadband expansion plan, aiming to provide high-speed internet access to over 64,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario. SWIFT, in partnership with federal and provincial governments and private sector investors, has committed $9.3 million to this initiative in Brant County alone.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Dec. 6

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Deals on Google Cell phones:...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

SaskTel High Speed Internet Coming to Moosomin

SaskTel revealed plans to introduce its infiNET service in Moosomin, a move stemming from its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, announced the crown corporation on Tuesday. This service is set to offer high-speed internet, enhancing access to digital tools, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. The first connections in Moosomin are expected by the end of...
John Quintet
3 days ago

SaskTel Acquires 3800 MHz 5G Spectrum

SaskTel has announced a $10.2 million investment in acquiring 3800 MHz wireless spectrum licenses to enhance its 5G network across Saskatchewan. This acquisition, along with existing 5G spectrum holdings, is set to significantly boost the network's performance and bring next-generation connectivity to the province, said the crown corporation on Thursday afternoon. "This investment will strengthen...
John Quintet
1 week ago