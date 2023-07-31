Xplore Expands 5G Home Internet in Ontario; Satellite Service Coming

Xplore has announced the activation of several 5G towers across Ontario, promising to deliver high-speed Home Internet with speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps and offering truly unlimited data.

The company says this technological advancement is set to revolutionize the internet experience for residents in these communities.

The areas benefitting from this upgrade include Russell, areas west of Kemptville, Brewers Mills, regions south of Madoc, Yarker, Harrow, and Moores Corners. Xplore invites residents living in and around these communities to experience the enhanced connectivity and speed by giving them a call to experience “what everyone is raving about”.

On the weekend, SpaceX launched the JUPITER 3 satellite, the largest private commercial satellite into orbit. Xplore will leverage this satellite to offer high speed internet to rural areas outside of LTE and fibre coverage, at speeds up to 100 Mbps download (and 10 Mbps upload), coming this fall. Customers will need a new antenna and modem for this service and will need to pay a conversion fee to switch over.

“Canadians who need or prefer to rely on satellite Internet will soon have a homegrown high-speed offering through Xplore,” said Rizwan Jamal, President and Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement on Monday. “Our service will have no upfront hardware costs – and our solution will be installed by a local professional, so there are no hassles or risk for our customers. We look forward to serving rural Canadians in a new, state-of-the-art way.”

Ironically, SpaceX launched the satellite for the rival satellite internet service set to be offered from Xplore. SpaceX’s Starlink offers rural customers satellite internet with download speeds higher than 100 Mbps, priced at $140/month, while hardware is still on sale right now for $199, down from $759.