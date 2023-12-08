CBC and Radio-Canada Address Executive Bonuses After Job Cuts

Following the recent announcement of significant job cuts at CBC/Radio-Canada, the senior executive team, including President and CEO Catherine Tait, issued a statement on Friday, addressing concerns about executive bonuses and overall compensation.

In the statement, the team acknowledged the public’s concerns and questions regarding senior executive compensation, especially in light of the announced job reductions. They emphasized that “all possible measures are being considered in the context of managing our financial pressures in the months ahead, including senior executive compensation.”

The executives expressed their commitment to minimizing the impact of these cuts on CBC/Radio-Canada’s programs, services, and workforce. The press release was signed off by president and CEO Catherine Tait and more:

Catherine Tait, President and CEO

Miguel Baz, Vice-President, Legal Services, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Daniel Boudreau, Executive Vice-President, Technology & Infrastructure

Marco Dubé, Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Vice-President, People & Culture

Claude Galipeau, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development

Dany Meloul, Interim Executive Vice-President, Radio-Canada

Carol Najm, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President, CBC

This comes in the wake of CBC/Radio-Canada’s announcement of a 10% workforce reduction and uncertainty around executive bonuses. Members of Parliament called on CBC head Tait to testify over the issue. The House of Commons heritage committee unanimously agreed on December 7 to have Tait address the public broadcaster’s job cuts and the potential for executive bonuses.

CBC CEO Catherine Tait’s annual compensation is between $472,900 & $623,900. Compensation includes salary, bonus and other benefits. Will Tait take a cut and give up her bonus? pic.twitter.com/fByNnbSXTL — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) December 5, 2023

The committee has scheduled Tait to appear at its first meeting following the holiday recess in the new year, though a specific date is yet to be determined. The MPs also agreed to report to the House that, considering the job cuts, it would be inappropriate for CBC to grant bonuses to its executive members.

Of course, after being summoned, today’s press release is trying to put out the fire set that started from this interview Tait had with CBC reporter Adrienne Arsenault, about $16 million in executive bonuses paid in 2022. Tait wouldn’t comment on bonuses for 2023 being paid out or not, despite the recent job cuts:

Adrienne Arsenault almost made CBC CEO Catherine Tait swallow her tongue with her brilliant question about Christmas bonuses. pic.twitter.com/IclspMPLri — Matt (@Constantinoplis) December 5, 2023

This development comes as CBC and Radio-Canada grapple with a $125-million shortfall, leading to the planned elimination of 600 jobs and leaving 200 vacancies unfilled over the next year.

While the public broadcaster operates independently, meaning MPs cannot dictate how CBC and its French-language service allocate their funds, the committee’s summoning of Tait underscores the heightened scrutiny and concern over the broadcaster’s financial management and decision-making.

CBC/Radio-Canada received $1.27 billion in government funding in its fiscal 2023, up from $1.24 billion in 2022.