Freedom Mobile Boxing Week Deals: $40 Canada-US Plan and More

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Didn’t we just finish the first week of December? Freedom Mobile has kicked off its Boxing Week offers, now live on its website offering a variety of plans on discount.

Check out the Freedom Mobile Boxing Week 5G plans on sale below that are designed at Boxing Week offers:

  • $34/30GB
  • $40/60GB Canada-US
  • $50/100GB Canada-US

The $34 and $40 plans above include a $5/month credit for 24 months, and all three plans are after Digital Discount for bring-your-own-device customers. These Canada-US plans offer talk, text and data while you’re in both countries.

The $34/30GB plan was available during Black Friday. The $40/60GB Canada-US plan was $45/50GB during Black Friday. So we’re seeing the pricing for Canada-US plans drop.

As we head closer to Boxing Week, we may see these deals change as wireless carriers battle it out to nab customers before the end of the year.

Thanks KP

