Sonos Home Theatre Holiday Sale Now Live, Save 20%

4 seconds ago

Sonos has launched its holiday sale today, offering a decent discount on its home theatre products. It’s time to really bring home a great Christmas this year.

The following Sonos home theatre products are 20% off, starting December 8 and until December 24, 2023. This is the best time to nab the excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini on discount:

Also, discounts for Roam portable speakers are available from December 8 through January 6, 2024, as part of an extended sale.

Click here to learn more on the Sonos website.

