Here’s What Canadians Googled in 2023: Year in Search

As 2023 draws to a close, Google’s Year in Search dives into Canada’s top trending searches, offering a peek into what captured the nation’s curiosity.

From global happenings to sports spectacles, Canadians turned to Google for insights into their areas of interest.

Surprisingly, the Women’s World Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup overshadowed hockey in the news and events category this year.

The evolving situations in Israel and Gaza, along with occurrences like the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Turkey-Syria earthquake, also piqued considerable curiosity.

Here are the top trending news topics and events from 2023:

In the realm of sports, 2023 was a rollercoaster, witnessing triumphs, tragedies, transfers, injuries, and even romance.

Athlete searches spanned football, hockey, soccer, and mixed martial arts, showcasing the diverse sporting interests of Canadians.

Here are the top trending searches in athletes:

The Barbenheimer phenomenon dominated Canadian screens this summer, elevating movies like Oppenheimer and Barbie to the top of the trending list.

On the small screen, The Last of Us, an intense post-apocalyptic thriller, outshone family-oriented drama Ginny & Georgia, showcasing the varied tastes of Canadian viewers.

Here are Canada’s top trending searches in movies for 2023:

Here are Canada’s top trending searches in TV shows for 2023:

Celebrity moments were a highlight in the people category, from Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal accident to Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us fame and the viral Hot Ones video.

Regrettably, 2023 bid farewell to esteemed figures like Matthew Perry of Friends and legendary singers Sinead O’Connor, Tina Turner, and Canada’s own Gordon Lightfoot.

Canadians also sought answers to headline-making events, asking questions about Hamas, the Israel-Gaza situation, and even querying the origins of teddy bears and why moose shed their antlers.

This year marks Google’s 25th anniversary of Search, providing a retrospective into nearly two decades of historical trends.

The Year in Search not only reveals Canada’s collective curiosity but also highlights a shared inquisitiveness across the globe.