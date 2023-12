Bell has detailed its ‘Better with Bell Holiday Event’ which also includes Boxing Day 2023 deals, offering some promos on smartphones, internet and more.

Check out the deals from Bell for Boxing Day 2023 below…

Mobile Plan Offers:

Bring your own phone and get 60 GB for $50.00/month

Smartphone Deals:

Trade in your current phone and save up to $700

iPhones from $33.38/month

Google Pixel phones from $1/month

Samsung smartphones from $10/month

Other Hardware deals

Save $240 on iPad

Get $150 credit towards a new Apple Watch with trade-in

Family Savings:

Save $20/month for each family member added to the plan, offering more value for families looking to stay connected

Since we’re still two weeks away from Boxing Day, expect more offers to come from Bell.