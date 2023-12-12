Snapchat+ Subscribers Get New AI Image Generation Tool

Usman Qureshi
49 seconds ago

Snapchat has just introduced fresh AI capabilities for its Snapchat+ subscribers, empowering them to create AI-generated images using text prompts.

As noted by TechCrunch, the new AI extend tool and the expanded Dream selfie feature for friends allows users to create more immersive experiences within the app.

To utilize the AI image generator, subscribers simply tap the “AI” button on their screen’s right side.

From there, they can select preset prompts or enter custom text for AI-generated images, like “a planet made of cheese” or “a dog sleeping on a rocket.” The app then generates the image, allowing users to edit, download, and share it.

Previously, subscribers could create AI images for bitmoji backgrounds and chat wallpapers, and now they can extend this feature to share AI images with friends.

Snapchat hasn’t disclosed the specific model behind this feature but mentioned partnering with foundational models for this technology.

Moreover, the Dream AI selfie feature now allows users to include friends in their fantastical scenarios. Subscribers get one pack of eight Dreams per month, allowing for shared and sent images.

In a bid to enhance photo editing, a new AI-powered extend tool assists in zooming out images and filling backgrounds for better composition.

Snapchat says these new features are rolling out now, but regional availability may vary.

Snapchat+ launched last year for $3.99 USD per month. The company says it currently has more than 7 million Snapchat+ subscribers.

