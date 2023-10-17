Snapchat Rolling Out Video Embeds as Well as New AI-Powered Tool

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Snapchat is rolling out a set of new features primed for its user base. This includes the ability to add embedded content from the platform onto a website. Additionally, Snapchat is continuing to harness the power of AI with a new tool.

Snapchat’s video embed ability feels like a long time coming. As reported by Engadget, users can embed Lenses, Spotlight videos, public stories, and profiles through their computer browser by clicking the ‘Share’ option and finding the ‘Embed’ button.

This feature follows as other competitive platforms offer similar embed functionality. Snapchat, on the other hand, felt like a siloed-off social platform on mobile devices for many years. However, the company has been making continuous steps in order to change that including adding its articles features and developing Snapchat for Web.

On top of adding embeds, Snapchat is introducing a new OpenAI-powered feature. This enables users to extend their snaps to include more of their surroundings through the guesswork of the AI. This tool adds more to the border of the snap, filling in what could be there. It’s similar to Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill or other similar tools that utilize generative assets.

This is the latest AI-powered tool to come from Snapchat. This year, the company has been investing more and more in this evolving technology. Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced its free AI chatbot dubbed ‘My AI’. This feature was previously an experimental feature for its Snapchat+ subscribers. Users have also seen the release of numerous AI-powered Lenses throughout the year, including those celebrating the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Snapchat confirms that the new AI tool is exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers. In Canada, Snapchat+ is available for $4.99 per month.

News

