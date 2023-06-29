Snapchat+ Marks One Year Anniversary with 4 Million Subscribers

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Today, Snapchat is celebrating the one-year milestone of Snapchat+, its premium subscription service that grants access to exclusive features.

Snapchat+

Within this short span of time, Snapchat’s community of subscribers has grown to an impressive four million and counting.

Snapchat+ subscribers enjoy regular feature updates, which enhance their communication with close friends and beloved creators, while also allowing them to personalize the appearance of their app.

Over the past twelve months, Snapchat+ subscribers have been privileged to be the first to experience innovative additions such as Snapchat for Web and our AI-powered Chatbot, My AI.

Currently, subscribers can enjoy more than 20 exciting features, including customizable app themes, distinctive app icons, and the ability to highlight their top best friend forever.

Expressive Chat Messages

But that’s not all; there’s more to come in the near future, including:

  • Expressive Chat Messages: Let your emotions shine through with larger reactions or share a brief note. Now, you have the power to match your messages with your mood using expressive font sizes.
  • Custom Chat Colors: Select a color that reflects your personality when sending messages to friends.

If you’re a Snapchat+ subscriber, be sure to keep an eye out for these new additions in the coming weeks.

