Telus Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

Telus has shared its Boxing Day deals for 2023 on its website, explaining that it’s now possible to “unleash Boxing Week magic with our incredible deals”. Sounds exciting right?

Check out the Telus Boxing Week deals for 2023 below…

Internet and TV Offers:

PureFibre Internet 250 starting from $70/month on a 2-year term

Bundle Optik TV & PureFibre Internet for 2 years and receive a $400 VISA gift card, saving up to $460.

Free Xbox Series X or 55″ Samsung 4K TV and save up to $460 when you bundle PureFibre Internet and Optik TV

Enjoy an iPad 10 for free with bundled PureFibre Internet and Optik TV, saving up to $510.

Save up to $890 on PureFibre Gigabit Internet this Boxing Week.

Get the latest Apple Watch SE for free with Purefibre Internet 250.

Smartphone Deals:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Save up to $1,060 with trade-in options and bill credits.

Save up to $655 on iPhone 15 with Trade-In and exclusive bill credits.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Available for $0 per month in-store or $12 per month online.

Google Pixel 8: Get it for $0 upfront and $0 monthly for 24 months with Telus Easy Payment and Bring it Back.

Save $1106 on Google Pixel 8 Pro with Bring-it-Back and Telus Easy Payment.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Save $550 with Bring-it-Back and trade-in options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Save $475 with Bring-It-Back and get it for $0 upfront.

Samsung will donate $5 to Telus Friendly Future Foundation with every phone purchase for a limited time.

Motorola edge (2023) available for $5.13/month.

Additional Promotions: