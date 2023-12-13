Apple Expands Self Service Repair to iPhone 15 and M2 Macs

Apple announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program, along with the launch of a new diagnostic tool, enhancing user autonomy in troubleshooting on Wednesday.

The program now includes the iPhone 15 series and Mac models with M2 chips, such as the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. Last year the program launched for the iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Back in June, Apple expanded the program to the iPhone 14 line up and M2 13″ MacBook Air and Pro.

Additionally, the service has extended to 24 more European countries, like Croatia, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. This expansion brings Self Service Repair’s reach to 35 Apple products across 33 countries and 24 languages.

The newly introduced Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, only available in the U.S. at launch (not available in Canada), and set to reach Europe next year, will grant customers comfortable with device repair the same testing capabilities as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. This feature allows for thorough checking of part functionality and performance, identifying necessary repairs.

Launched in April 2022, the Self Service Repair program offers manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools, previously exclusive to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations, to those experienced in repairing electronic devices. This initiative is part of Apple’s commitment to broaden consumer repair options.

For those less experienced in device repair, Apple recommends visiting Apple Authorized Service Providers, where certified technicians utilize genuine Apple parts that adhere to international standards.

Over the last three years, Apple says it has nearly doubled its service locations with access to official parts, tools, and training. This includes over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers and a global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers, supporting over 100,000 active technicians.