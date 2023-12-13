Sneak Peek: Early iPhone 16 Prototype Designs Revealed

Apple’s next year’s flagship iPhone 16, internally dubbed ‘DeLorean,’ is expected to inherit key design elements from its predecessor, the iPhone 15.

Based on information obtained by the folks over at MacRumors, the iPhone 16 will build on the following design updates:

Prototype Variants and Hardware Configurations

Early pre-production designs offer a peek at potential variations and configurations for the anticipated iPhone 16.

Mockups mirror Apple’s internal designs, showcasing the various colour choices and updated button designs:

Yellow: Earliest known button design

Pink: Features an Action Button and separate volume buttons

Midnight: Houses a larger Action button and new Capture button

Black: The expected design at this stage

Notable Changes in Design

The most striking visual alteration is the vertical camera arrangement, diverging from the horizontal layout of its predecessor. The rear cameras’ vertical alignment signifies the latest model, with two different camera bump designs under consideration.

Flash remains in the same position as iPhone 15

Potential use of the iPhone 12-like camera layout

Button Changes and New Features

Apple’s experimentation with buttons includes the unified volume button from a shelved project, later replaced with mechanical buttons.

The Action button’s evolution hints at Apple’s intent to phase out the mute switch, aiming for standardization across the iPhone 16 range.

Display, Connectivity and Colours

The iPhone 16’s front design mirrors its predecessor, with no discernible alterations. The USB-C port at the device’s bottom, akin to the iPhone 15, maintains continuity in connectivity.

Early prototypes showcase colours such as yellow, pink, and midnight.

While these insights offer a glimpse into the iPhone 16’s potential, further alterations may surface before its official debut.