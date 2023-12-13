Apple Debuts Standalone USB-C AirPods Pro Case in Canada

Apple has expanded its accessory offerings with the introduction of a standalone USB-C MagSafe charging case for the AirPods Pro 2. Previously available only with the purchase of AirPods Pro 2, the standalone case is now being sold for $129 in Canada via the online Apple Store. Customers can expect deliveries in the first week of January 2024.

The MagSafe Charging Case for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) features a U1 chip with Precision Finding, leveraging the Find My app. In scenarios where the case is nearby but not visible, a sound can be played from the built-in speaker to assist in finding it. Also, the case includes a lanyard loop, allowing it to be attached to backpacks or handbags.

The case is designed with IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance, making it suitable for a variety of environments and conditions.

In terms of charging capabilities, the case can be powered using an Apple Watch or MagSafe charger. It is also compatible with a USB-C connector or Qi-certified chargers. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) can be quickly charged inside the case, offering up to 30 hours of listening time.

The box includes the MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and a USB-C Charge Cable. The case weighs 50.8 grams and has dimensions of 45.2 mm in height, 60.6 mm in width, and 21.7 mm in depth.

If you want to upgrade your AirPods Pro Case to this USB-C version, it’s going to cost you. You’re better off just buying a new set of AirPods Pro 2 when they will likely go on sale during Boxing Day (currently on sale for $289).