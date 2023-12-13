WhatsApp Debuts ‘Pinned Messages’ Feature

Meta’s WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature for its users this week.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp introduced ‘Pinned Messages.’ This new feature enables users to pin important messages at the top of a chat, ensuring that critical information remains readily accessible.

Pinned Messages are expected to be particularly beneficial in group chats, where tracking important messages can often be challenging when there are a tonne of messages. You can pin messages in both individual and group chats.

There is an option to pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days (default option) and 30 days. You can un-pin messages at any time and even pin polls, and more.

Before, users were able to ‘star’ messages which would be available for viewing in group chat settings. But pinned messages are far more effective.

We’re not seeing the Pinned Messages feature yet in Canada but it’s supposed to be rolling out. Stay tuned.