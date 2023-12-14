New Instagram Tools Protect Creators from Unwanted Interactions

Instagram has just rolled out a suite of proactive safety tools designed to safeguard creators from unwanted interactions and enhance transparency regarding content’s impact on account status.

The platform has made substantial investments in detection, enabling identification of potential spam activities across comments, tags, story views, and fake followers.

The improved detection helps in moderating fake followers and spammy tags in bulk.

Besides spam detection enhancements, Instagram is enhancing enforcement transparency by providing in-app notifications of potentially violating or non-recommendable content.

This allows quicker issue resolution and a better understanding of Instagram’s policies.

The newly introduced tools allow for bulk removal of spam and bot followers and the rejection of spammy tags, reducing the time spent moderating accounts and offering creators more time for content creation.

With the upgraded automated spam detection, creators gain more control over interactions with spam accounts, reducing moderation time.

Accounts suspected of being spam or bots will be filtered into a separate inbox for creator review.

Creators can approve genuine accounts or easily remove suspected spam or bot accounts without notification to the latter.

For instances of spammy tags, creators have the ability to review and bulk delete these tags, ensuring a clutter-free account without impacting their profile.

Instagram is also experimenting with hiding views on stories believed to be spam, limiting unwanted user interactions through story engagement.