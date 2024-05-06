Pluto TV Canada Expands with New A+E Networks Channels

Free ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV Canada has expanded its library with six new streaming channels from A+E Networks.

New channels include the popular reality series “Dance Moms”, along with “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, “AX Men” and more.

“We are thrilled to showcase six new channels which will serve to underscore our commitment to provide Canadians with an expanding array of iconic brands and captivating content,” said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada, in a statement.

The new channels now available on Pluto TV are:

DANCE MOMS: Seasons 1-8

AX MEN: Seasons 1-10

DUCK DYNASTY: Seasons 1-11

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: Seasons 1-9

MODERN MARVELS: Seasons 2-20

TINY HOUSE NATION: Seasons 1-5

These new channels join recent additions such as Realmadrid TV and Desiplay TV.

The streaming service is from Paramount Global and expanded into Canada back in December 2022.

Pluto TV is available for free in Canada without the need for registration or a subscription. You can watch on the Pluto TV website, its mobile app, and through various devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and more.