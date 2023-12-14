Paramount+ Sale Offers 50% Off Annual Plans

Paramount+ has launched a sale on its annual plans, offering 50% off for one year.

The streaming service’s Standard plan costs $99.99/year and the Premium plan at $124.99/year. But after the 50% discount, the prices cut to $50 ($4.17/mo) and $62.50 ($5.20/mo), respectively. That’s not bad if you’re looking to watch some new content that’s not available on Netflix, Disney+ and more.

The Premium plan offers HD streaming quality and streaming on up to 2 devices. The recently debuted Premium plan increases streaming to 4 devices and adds support for 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, available on select titles.

It’s worth noting that this sale only applies to new and returning customers. If you jumped on the company’s recent Black Friday promo, which offered 50% off monthly plans for three months, you won’t be able to get this deal. You’ll need to create a new account. The Paramount+ library is growing still but more content is being added regularly.

Paramount+ says the sale goes until February 1, 2024.

