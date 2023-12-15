Best Western to Install Tesla Chargers at Hotels Across Canada

Best Western Hotels announced a significant collaboration with Tesla to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its properties in Canada, along with the U.S. and Mexico.

Starting in 2024, select Best Western Hotels will be equipped with Tesla’s Universal Wall Connectors, compatible with all North American electric vehicles, reports Tesla North.

“This collaboration with Tesla underscores BWH Hotels’ unwavering commitment to sustainability and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Michael Morton, Senior Vice President of Brand Management and Member Services at BWH Hotels, in a statement this week.

For travellers, the Tesla Universal Wall Connector means the latter will charge both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles. This works through an integrated J1772 adapter into the unit. The charger will support up to 70 km of range added per hour at 11.5 kW/48 amp output and has a 24-foot cable length. Tesla says this Universal Wall Connector is ideal for hospitality properties and workplaces.

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has been widely adopted by most major automakers and will allow for non-Tesla vehicles to charge at Superchargers.

The Best Western Hotels website will soon allow guests to filter search results to include properties equipped with Tesla electric charging stations, in addition to those already offering EV charging facilities.