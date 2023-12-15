Google Reportedly Working on ‘Pixie’ AI Assistant, AR Glasses

Google is gearing up to integrate its next-gen Gemini AI model into upcoming products, including a potential AI assistant named “Pixie” destined for the Pixel 9, The Information is reporting (via 9to5Google).

According to the source, Pixie, an AI assistant exclusive to Pixel devices, will harness data from Gmail, Maps, and other Google products on users’ phones.

This assistant is expected to evolve into a highly personalized version of the Google Assistant.

Pixie aims to perform complex tasks, like suggesting nearby stores based on photographed products. Speculation suggests Pixie might debut alongside the Pixel 9 series.

It must be noted that this new assistant may not be the earlier unveiled Assistant with Bard (AWB), hinting at a different or evolved version.

Google’s recent update on Gemini Nano introduced enhanced capabilities for the Assistant, indicating future advancements set to arrive early next year.

While Pixel may retain exclusivity for AWB, Google plans to extend AI features to lower-end phones and wearables, including watches.

In addition to Pixie, Google has discussed internally the development of glasses equipped with object recognition AI.

These glasses might provide guidance on various tasks, such as using tools, solving math problems, or playing musical instruments, based on what the wearer sees.

It is believed that these glasses will likely incorporate a camera for object recognition, offering guidance either through voice assistance or display output.

Earlier reports hinted at Google’s AR hardware efforts, which were diverted for a potential collaboration with Samsung on headset and glasses projects.