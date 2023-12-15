Apple to Use OLED Displays in Next-Gen iPads and MacBooks

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple is making a monumental shift in its display technology, transitioning iPads and MacBooks to cutting-edge OLED screens, according to Nikkei Asia.

The move is poised to revolutionize the $150 billion display industry, steering away from conventional LCD screens.

Following its success with OLED screens in iPhones, Apple plans to integrate this advanced technology into its premium iPads as early as next year, according to industry insiders.

Moreover, a high-end MacBook featuring OLED is in the pipeline for potential production starting in the latter half of 2025.

This transition to OLED marks a substantial victory for Samsung, LG, and BOE Technology, while posing a challenge for LCD-focused manufacturers like JDI, Sharp, AUO, and Innolux.

Additionally, sources familiar with Apple’s plans revealed that the company is exploring the development of foldable iPads after introducing flexible OLED screens on the tablets.

However, no specific timeline has been confirmed for this innovation.

While Huawei has previously adopted OLED displays for tablets, Apple’s endorsement of OLED for iPads could significantly impact the global tablet market.

As the world’s largest tablet manufacturer, Apple’s move might further intensify the use of OLED in this sector.

Industry analysts anticipate a reduction in LCD display production as focus shifts to OLED, potentially leading to increased competition and decreased margins in the automotive display market.

