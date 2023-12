Telus-owned Public Mobile has added a new Boxing Week plan to its arsenal, a $50/month offering with 100GB of 5G data.

This $50/100GB plan joins the existing $40/60GB (90-day subscription) and $34/40GB plans for Boxing Week. All of these promo plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging.

Public Mobile’s Canada-US plan remains at $60/60GB on a 90-day subscription.

This new offering from Public Mobile looks to be a response to Freedom Mobile’s $50/100GB plan, but the latter includes Canada-US talk, text and data.

So far, no wireless carriers have matched Freedom’s $34/30GB Canada-US plan. Let’s wait and see as we get closer to actual Boxing Week.