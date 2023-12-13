Public Mobile’s $34 Boxing Day Plan Just Got More Data

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its Boxing Week offers, and the $34/month plan that had 30GB of data has seen its amount increase.

According to a change made on Wednesday morning, the $34 plan now comes with 40GB of 5G data, matching what the company was offering during Black Friday.

The other designated Boxing Week promo plan is at $40/60GB 5G on a 90-day subscription. This plan in Quebec gets Canada-US talk, text and data to match Freedom Mobile.

As of writing, Freedom Mobile’s $34/30GB Canada-US plan has not been updated to 40GB, but it’s unclear if they need to do that since it includes US roaming, while other flanker brands aren’t even close.

Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo are all still offering their $34/30GB Boxing Day plan. This will likely change to 40GB possibly 50GB again like we saw during Black Friday.

