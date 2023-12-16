Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Family Sharing for $25 Million

Apple has reached a $25 million USD ($33.4 million CAD) settlement in a class action lawsuit filed in the United States, concerning its Family Sharing feature. The lawsuit, initiated in 2019, accused Apple of misrepresenting how subscriptions to third-party apps functioned with Family Sharing.

The Family Sharing feature, while allowing users to share app subscriptions, has a policy where app developers can choose not to permit the sharing of a single subscription among multiple users. This opt-out policy led to the lawsuit, as not all subscriptions were shareable due to these restrictions.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Apple maintains its stance of innocence, denying any allegations of misleading misrepresentations. The decision to settle was made to avoid the costs and burdens associated with a jury trial, reports MacRumors.

The settlement specifically targets U.S. Apple users who were part of a Family Sharing group with at least one other member and who purchased an app subscription through the App Store between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019. These users are now eligible for compensation.

Class members who file a claim can expect to receive approximately $30 USD, although the amount may vary based on the total number of claims. The maximum payout per claimant is capped at $50. Additionally, up to $10 million USD of the settlement fund is allocated for attorney fees (lawyers always win, right?).

Eligible customers have started receiving email notifications about the lawsuit settlement this week. They have until March 1, 2024, to file their claims. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for April 2, 2024.