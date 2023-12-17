Apple’s iPhone 16 Will Look the Same, No Major Redesign: Report

If you were expecting Apple to unleash an all-new design for next year’s iPhone 16 line up, it’s time to tamper your expectations, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter.

Sources tell Gurman “there won’t be major changes”, noting Apple will keep the existing iPhone 15 design for the iPhone 16, but increase screen sizes for Pro versions. The entry iPhone 16 will gain the Action button seen in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro. Gurman also says there will be a dedicated button for videos.

A recent report by MacRumors taking a look at early iPhone 16 prototypes claimed the new video button would be debuting on the lower right side of the smartphone, replacing the mmWave antenna area for U.S. models, with the latter switching to the opposite side.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to trickle down its newest Pro features to the next year’s iPhone lineup. For the basic iPhone 15, it now has the Dynamic Island found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. Looks like the Action button will become a standard across the line up in 2024.

As for the same vanilla design, it looks like there are only so many ways you can design a rectangle? Or is Apple sticking with its safe, tried, tested and true formula to save some money when it comes to manufacturing?