Apple Watch to Recieve Design Update, Blood Pressure Monitoring and More in 2024

It’s reported that next year’s Apple Watch models will receive some pretty notable updates, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the wearable devices.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will be adding some long-awaited feature sets and updates to 2024’s Apple Watch (aka Apple Watch Series 10). This includes an overdue design update for at least one of the models. Unfortunately, Gurman doesn’t state which model will receive the refined design.

It’s believed that to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, which was announced in September 2014, Apple will launch an “anniversary” model. What’s not yet currently known is if the 10th-anniversary celebration will fall in 2024 or 2025 given the fact that Apple Watch didn’t launch until April 2015. However, Gurman believes the design update will fall in 2024.

The update could see the Apple Watch featuring a thinner design with a new magnetic mechanism used to connect bands to the device. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 10 is believed to offer new health features that may speak to customers. Plus, Gurman believes that the next-gen Apple Watch will be able to detect hypertension and sleep apnea, both of which affect millions of people around the globe.

It’s reported that hypertension detection will be made via blood pressure monitoring via the wrist. It’s been claimed that the Apple Watch will be able to detect if a user’s blood pressure is rising and provide updates and reports that can be given to health professionals. Sleep apnea detection may be made via sleep measurements and breathing patterns. Gurman believes that by reading these two aspects, the Apple Watch can determine if the condition is present. In most cases, people have to undergo a study at an overnight sleep center. This feature could mitigate that to get a proper diagnosis.

Keep in mind that the Apple Watch Ultra is two years old. While there are rumours that Apple will adopt microLED display technology for its high-end wearable, this may not be ready until 2025 or later. As of now, it seems unlikely that Apple will be investing in any major redesigns for the Apple Watch Ultra next year.