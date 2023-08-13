‘Apple Watch X’ in the Works for Anniversary Model: Report

Apple is on the brink of a monumental shift in its smartwatch series, with insiders hinting at the transformative features of the “Watch X” model, set to commemorate the device’s 10-year anniversary, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

While the 2023 models, slated for unveiling next month, are anticipated to be a modest upgrade, the Watch X, based on details from sources close to the matter, promises to be a big leap forward.

The Apple Watch Series 9, which will be showcased alongside the latest iPhone on September 12, will maintain the same dimensions as its predecessors, measuring 41 and 45 millimetres, with the Ultra variant at 49 millimetres.

The primary enhancements for this year’s model, as shared by insiders, include faster processors and a fresh palette of colours. However, these changes are considered among the most understated in the product’s lineage, again just tick-tock upgrades.

Apple’s strategy, as explained by those familiar with their plans, isn’t merely about enticing annual upgrades. The tech giant aims to lure first-time smartwatch buyers, those with dated models, and even users of rival brands like Samsung and Fitbit. While Apple has historically stuck to its annual watch upgrade cycle, other products, such as the iPad, have seen more extended intervals between releases.

The design of the Apple Watch has largely remained static since the Series 4 in 2018, barring the Ultra model. However, the Watch X is poised to disrupt this trend. Scheduled for a reveal in either 2024 or 2025, this model, based on details from sources, is poised to redefine the smartwatch landscape.

Features of the upcoming Watch X according to Gurman’s sources:

Slimmer watch case

A potential overhaul in the band attachment mechanism, transitioning from the traditional slide-in design to a space-efficient magnetic band attachment system.

microLED display, offering better colour and clarity compared to the current OLED displays

Real-time blood pressure monitoring

Sources involved in the development of new Apple Watches have highlighted that the existing band design, consistent since the original Apple Watch, consumes a significant portion of the watch’s internal space.

This design constraint has limited the potential for a more substantial battery or the inclusion of additional components. The Watch X, with its new design, aims to address this limitation, potentially offering users extended battery life and a suite of enhanced features.

Apple hasn’t changed the Apple Watch since its launch by much. An anniversary model may be the driver for even more smartwatch sales and will get people with older models to upgrade.