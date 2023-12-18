Lawmakers Urge DOJ Probe into Apple’s iMessage App Shutdown

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has requested the DOJ to investigate Apple for shutting down third-party apps enabling Android access to iMessage, Bloomberg is reporting.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee expressed concerns about competition and consumer choices being affected.

The Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee leaders highlighted worries about the impact on innovation and investment in messaging services due to Apple’s actions.

They fear these tactics could discourage future competitors from challenging existing digital gatekeepers.

The letter addressed to Jonathan Kanter, the Justice Department’s top antitrust official, aligns with the ongoing 2019 investigation into Apple’s App Store practices.

Apple defended its action, emphasizing user privacy protection by disabling apps that used unauthorized access to iMessage through “fake credentials.”

Beeper Mini, the latest app enabling iMessage on Android, ceased functioning recently.

Critics have long debated Apple’s refusal to extend iMessage to Android, citing potential security issues between iPhone and Android communication.

Eric Migicovsky, Beeper’s founder, remains optimistic, expressing confidence in overcoming Apple’s restrictions in the future.

The joint letter also carried the signatures of Representatives Ken Buck and Jerrold Nadler, indicating bipartisan concern over Apple’s iMessage app actions.

Neither Apple nor the Justice Department have issued any official statements regarding the matter.